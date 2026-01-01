Broadway actor Josh Grisetti dies

Broadway and TV actor Josh Grisetti has died at the age of 44.

On Sunday, a spokesperson confirmed to People that the actor-director had died by suicide on Friday.

Following the tragic news, Rob McClure took to Instagram to pay tribute to his good friend and Something Rotten! co-star.

"I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this," he wrote. "Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man's side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton... and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss."

In addition, actress Sierra Boggess remembered Grisetti as a "brilliant" actor and director.

"I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms. I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations. Our It Shoulda Been You (musical) family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking. I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way," she added.

Grisetti started his career with a part in the musical adaptation of Enter Laughing in 2008. He went on to appear in a Broadway concert of Camelot in 2011 and featured in the 2015 original musical, It Shoulda Been You.

The actor also played Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten! in 2016 and had a recurring role in the TV show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Grisetti married realtor Mackenzie Perpich in 2020.