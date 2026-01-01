Live-action Moana bombs at the box office

The Walt Disney Company's live-action Moana has not made much of a splash in its first weekend in cinemas.

The film, which cost a reported $250 million (£187 million) to produce, earned just $43 million (£32 million) from ticket sales in the US and Canada, according to studio estimates.

Internationally, it earned $52 million (£39 million) from 50 markets, adding up to a $95 million (£71 million) global debut.

The latest Moana brings Dwayne Johnson back as the demigod Maui and introduces Australian actor Catherine Laga'aia as the adventuring Polynesian princess.

Despite praise for Laga'aia, the film garnered dismal reviews from critics.

Deadline reports that the film stands to lose between $100 million and $125 million (£75-93 million), and that loss is assuming it hits $250 million (£187 million) at the global box office.

The outlet also reports that Johnson was paid a salary of at least $20 million (£15 million) up front for his appearance.

Moana's opening isn't too far behind the figures for Disney's other recent live-action disaster, Snow White.

The musical is a beat-for-beat remake of the 2016 animation, which had Auli?i Cravalho and Johnson in the lead voice roles.

The film, which was initially announced by Johnson and former Disney boss Bob Iger during an annual shareholder meeting in April 2023, was released into a crowded family July, which also included Minions & Monsters and Disney's own Toy Story 5.