Timothy Olyphant calls working with David Fincher 'intense and jarring'

Timothy Olyphant has described working with David FIncher as “intense, extreme” and “jarring”.

The 58-year-old actor is reprising his role from 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is helmed by Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino.

While he considers both Hollywood legends “geniuses”, Timothy told Empire magazine that it took some time getting used to Fincher’s directing style.

He mused: “They’re doing something so different. It’s thrilling. And it tends to feel intense. Oftentimes, extreme. You feel like you’re pledging some kind of fraternity or something. That’s what it was like working with Fincher.

“I was like, ‘I think I’m pledging a fraternity, guy’s trying to break me down!’ At first it’s a bit jarring. You have to stop and recalibrate.

“As opposed to the standard TV-show set where it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna shoot a master, and then we’re gonna come in tighter…’

Of Fincher, Tarantino and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, Timothy continued: “These guys have all decided, in their own way, a different way of doing things. Obsessive. Intense, creatively.

“A delicious, rich experience.”

Timothy added he “can’t wait” to see The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is due for release this November, as he said: “He’s gonna bring his own POV to it. I was just thrilled to be invited to the party.

“I’m not saying s***, but stay tuned: I think it’s gonna be a really special film.”

Timothy has a lot on his slate, including filming the second season of TV show Alien: Earth, but says that when it comes to priorities, there’s one thing that beats work - and that's the three kids he shares with his wife of 35 years, Alexis Knief.

He insisted: “Family is way more important than the work. In December, when I sit down and pull out a goal sheet, my career is never on it. It’s been that way for a long time now.

“The showbiz s*** is meaningless without the other. You know, being able to go to the sets and go to the premieres and all that stuff?

“I enjoy it, but raising kids is the most creative thing I can imagine. It’s far more meaningful.”