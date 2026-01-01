Richard Donner worries Christopher Reeve playing Superman harmed his career

Director Richard Donner has some regrets about casting the late Christopher Reeve as Superman.

Reeve, who died in 2004 aged 52, played the superhero in the film series between 1978 and 1987 - a role which made him a household name.

However, Donner, who directed Superman and co-directed Superman II, reckons Christopher would have been a more successful actor had he not donned the cape and tights.

He told Life After Movies, "It was very hard... for Christopher to break away from being Superman. In reality he was a damn good little actor but people would either compare him to Clark or Superman or somewhere in his head he was trying to break away from that image.

“If he had never done Superman I really believe he would have gone on and had a career as a leading man.

“The industry says there's a jinx. That's stupid. I don't believe in jinxes, unless you jinx yourself. But that is a big problem for these actors, to get out of that image that 'I am me. I am an actor, give me the role, I'll show you.'

“And they get stuck in this thing and they're compared to it the rest of their lives. It's a strange relationship with the general public."

In fact, it was Christopher’s acting skills that initially landed him the role of Superman.

Donner added: “When I cast him I had seen him in a play off-broadway or in the village actually [...] where I believe he played two characters; one himself, one his grandfather.

“And he was a wonderful actor, charming actor.”

Despite Donner’s admission, Christopher himself wasn’t of the opinion that playing Superman restricted his career.

He previously said: “It didn't hold me back at all because I've always thought I was terrific!”

In another interview, Christopher said: “I wasn’t quite sure what I would do as Superman so I decided that I would simply let the costume do most of the work.

“The technology was developed to make me look incredible, but that made it easier in that I could underplay the part.

“So I thought, the thing to do is not do too much. Don’t pose or overact. Just be Superman!”