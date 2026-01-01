Richard E. Grant and Toni Collette lead tributes to 'gentleman' Sam Neill

Richard E. Grant and Toni Collette lead the first wave of celebrity tributes to late Hollywood actor Sam Neill.

The Jurassic Park actor died on Monday in Sydney, Australia at the age of 78, prompting an outpouring of tributes on social media from his friends and co-stars in the U.K. and Down Under.

Reacting to the news, his Palm Beach co-star Grant posted a series of photos of Neill and shared an insight into their friendship.

"Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life," he captioned the post, perhaps referring to the death of his wife Joan Washington in 2021. "Sail on, kind Sir."

Meanwhile, Australian actress Collette, who starred with Neill in A Long Way Down and Dirty Deeds, shared a throwback group photo featuring herself and Neill and added, "I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are."

The Hereditary actress continued her tribute on her Instagram Stories, calling him "the most beautiful, decent gentleman".

"My friend Sam left us this morning. Yes, he was an incredible actor. But he was also the most beautiful, decent gentleman. A big hearted king with a dry, hilarious wit," she praised. "I feel so lucky to have known him. When I think of Sam I always see him giggling. It is a terribly sad day (heartbroken emoji). Rest in peace, dear Sam."

The Dead Calm star's family announced his "sudden and unexpected" passing on Instagram.

Several celebrities left their tributes in the comments underneath the post. Alan Cumming called him a "glorious beautiful man", Kylie Minogue wrote, "Vale (goodbye) Sam" and Neill's The Jungle Book co-star Cary Elwes described himself as "completely heartbroken".

Meanwhile, fellow New Zealand actor Karl Urban dubbed The Piano star as "an inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps".

He added, "A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and to the world."

Neill, who was born in Northern Ireland but grew up in New Zealand, battled a type of blood cancer between 2022 and April 2026. His family confirmed he was cancer-free at the time of his death.