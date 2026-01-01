Eva Herzigová weds

Eva Herzigová has married her longtime partner, Gregorio Marsiaj.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the Czech supermodel tied the knot with the Italian businessman in a civil ceremony at the Palazzo Carignano in Turin, Italy, on Saturday.

The pair then enjoyed an intimate reception dinner with friends and family at Del Cambio.

Representatives for Herzigová have not yet commented on the wedding news.

However, footage circulating online shows the fashion star on the way to her big day wearing a vintage white Lanvin dress with a cape.

She carried a bouquet of white flowers and had a single white rose braided into her hair.

Herzigová and Marsiaj, who live in Italy, share three sons: George, 19, Philip, 15, and Edward, 13.

The couple got engaged in 2017, with the 53-year-old simply announcing in an Instagram post, "You are the one!"

Previously, Herzigová swore she would never walk down the aisle again following her divorce from Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres.

"My marriage with Tico was a failure because we were too young to build any foundations together," she told Contact Music in March 2005. "I'm not a fan of marriage. A relationship is about evolution and marriage halts the progression of love. I'm a very independent girl and I quite like solitude. Actually, I'm like a cat - I like being caressed, but I also need to go away - and then come back."

The pair was married from 1996 until their split was finalised in 1998.