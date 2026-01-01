Shia LaBeouf claims Sigourney Weaver slapped his father on the set of Holes

Shia LaBeouf has claimed that Sigourney Weaver slapped his father when he flirted with her on the set of Holes.

The former child star has revealed that, early in his career, his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, was regularly "kicked off" film sets and frequently flirted with his female co-stars.

During a Transformers reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, an audience member asked LaBeouf about his experience working with his Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle co-stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

In response, the 40-year-old said his father's behaviour often affected his relationships with his female co-stars.

"My dad was fresh out of prison, so we were on this set, and here's all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news," he told the crowd.

Seemingly referring to the titular Angels, played by Diaz, Barrymore and Liu, LaBeouf added, "My dad was hitting on all three of those women all the time."

The Peanut Butter Falcon actor appeared in the 2003 film as Max Petroni, an orphaned teenager who enters witness protection and is protected from mob assassins by the Angels.

He went on to reveal that Liu "couldn't stand" his father.

"She couldn't stand him," he divulged. "But he wasn't going nowhere, he's my dad. So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer."

LaBeouf claimed the Kill Bill actress avoided his father because he was "always whistling at her".

He also recalled an incident involving his Holes co-star Sigourney Weaver while filming his 2003 breakout movie, claiming she slapped his father after he hit on her.

"My dad's been kicked off of so many sets, dude," he stated. "He hit on Sigourney Weaver one time. She slapped him on Holes, on the Holes set. So, that's probably... that's what I remember from Charlie's Angels."