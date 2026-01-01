Freddy Krueger’s next chapter begins as A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot moves forward

Freddy Krueger is heading back to the big screen.

Paramount has secured the US rights to develop a new film set in the world of A Nightmare on Elm Street, reviving one of horror’s most enduring franchises.

The project is being developed under Paramount Primal, the studio’s newly launched genre label, after Paramount acquired the domestic rights to adapt the original screenplay for A Nightmare on Elm Street from the estate of its creator Wes Craven.

The estate – represented by Wes’ widow, Iya Labunka, and son, Jonathan Craven – will produce the film alongside attorney Marc Toberoff, who helped the family regain ownership of the original 1984 screenplay.

While plot details remain under wraps, the new film will be based on the world established in Wes’ original classic and will once again feature Freddy Krueger, the scarred child killer with razor-sharp metal claws.

The announcement comes as Hollywood continues revisiting iconic horror properties, with audiences showing renewed enthusiasm for long-running genre franchises.

Speaking about the new project, Iya was quoted by Variety saying: “Jonathan and I are so excited to be partnering with J.D. and Rafi along with the terrific team they’ve assembled at Paramount Primal.”

She added: “We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street to a new and completely engaged generation of fans.”

Iya continued: “We know that Wes would have been thrilled to see how horror is taking its long overdue place in the cultural canon.”

She added: “We can’t wait for all of us to sit together in a dark theater — around the campfire of today — as the next chapter of the ‘Nightmare’ story unfolds.”

The new feature is being developed under Paramount Primal, the studio’s recently unveiled label dedicated to modestly budgeted horror, comedy, action and science fiction films.

The division is led by producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, whose previous genre credits include Weapons, Barbarian, Companion and Friendship.

The acquisition marks the latest chapter for one of horror cinema’s most influential franchises.

Wes’ original A Nightmare on Elm Street, released in 1984, introduced Freddy Krueger, played by Robert Englund, whose appearances in dreams transformed him into one of the defining villains of modern horror.

The success of the original film spawned eight sequels and spin-offs, a television series, video games and merchandise, cementing Freddy alongside characters such as Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Ghostface as one of the genre’s best-known figures.

Freddy most recently returned to cinemas in the 2010 reboot, in which Jackie Earle Haley portrayed the character.

The film grossed more than $117 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $35 million.

The rights agreement follows Paramount’s announcement its new Paramount Primal label will partner with both emerging storytellers and established filmmakers to produce commercially focused genre films.

J.D. and Raphael will serve as executive producers on the project, while the Wes Craven estate continues to be represented by WME, Industry Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Although no director, cast or release date has yet been announced, the film will draw directly from the mythology established by Wes, whose influence on horror extended far beyond A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Wes also created the Scream franchise, which reinvented the slasher genre for a new generation, as well as directing classics including The Hills Have Eyes, The Last House on the Left and Red Eye.

His work continues to shape contemporary horror filmmaking, with many of today’s biggest genre releases citing his films as major influences.