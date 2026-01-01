PinkPantheress to make big screen acting debut alongside Matt Damon

PinkPantheress is set to make her feature acting debut in a new film at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

The new untitled film is being made by The Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Academy Award-winning American filmmaking duo best known for writing and directing Swiss Army Man in 2016 and Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022.

Deadline reports that the multiplatinum British recording artist, songwriter and producer, whose real name is Victoria Walker, will join previously announced stars including Matt Damon, Sandra Oh, Charles Melton and Michael Gandolfini in the feature. Further details are being held tightly under wraps.

PinkPantheress launched her music career in 2021, dropping her R&B/alternative pop/UK garage tunes on TikTok and Sound Cloud.

She notched two Grammy nominations this year, for Best Dance Pop Recording for Illegal, and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Fancy That.

She also received the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year, the first woman to do so and, at 25, the youngest ever to win the award.

She's been the face of campaigns for Coach, Anna Sui's line for Old Navy, Marc Jacobs Heaven, Starface, Bose, Apple, and more.

The new Daniels movie will open in cinemas on 19 November 2027.