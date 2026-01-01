Paul Wesley marries model Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley has married Natalie Kuckenburg, with their pet dog as 'best boy'.

The Vampire Diaries star and the model tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony, before Kuckenburg announced the news on Instagram on Monday, 13 July.

She shared a selection of photos from their small, outdoor wedding, writing, "Mr. and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg," in the caption.

The couple first met in a New York City bar, Wesley explained on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"That's rare these days, I guess, because everyone's, you know, meeting online and all these dating apps," he said of their meeting in an East Village bar.

"It was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look, and I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna go for it.'"

The pair got engaged last summer and announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up, black-and-white shot of them holding hands, with the engagement ring front and centre.

Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon from 2019 to 2024. The couple separated in May 2022, and Wesley filed for divorce in February 2023.

Since their split, both have moved on, Wesley with Kuckenburg, and de Ramon with actor Brad Pitt.