Katie Boulter marries Alex de Minaur in secret wedding

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have married.

The superstar tennis couple tied the knot this past weekend in an intimate ceremony held in Leicestershire, England, attended by only their closest family and friends.

The ceremony took place while the men's final of Wimbledon was being played, a choice that allowed the couple to go virtually unnoticed on one of the most high-profile dates on the tennis calendar.

The Australian tennis star and his British champion partner have been dating since 2020. Their romance began just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leading to months of FaceTiming while they were locked down in different countries.

They went public with their relationship by posting a romantic beachside photo to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The pair, who are often seen supporting each other at ATP and WTA tour events, became engaged at the end of 2024, announcing the news with a photograph on Instagram showing off the emerald-cut diamond ring.

The wedding comes after a bittersweet Wimbledon for both players, with Boulter falling in the first round of the Women's Singles to 18-year-old Italian qualifier Tyra Caterina, and De Minaur's 2026 campaign ending in the fourth round with a straight-sets loss to Flavio Cobolli.