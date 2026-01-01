Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky split - report

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have reportedly split.

The comedians, who have been married for 18 years, separated within the past couple of months, but are "completely amicable", TMZ reports.

Segura and Pazsitzky co-host a popular podcast, Your Mom's House, which debuted in 2012.

The couple, who share two sons, Ellis and Julian, born in 2016 and 2018 respectively, will reportedly continue to co-host the show despite their split.

"They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children," a source told the outlet.

Segura and Pazsitzky do not appear to have filmed any podcast episodes together in the past few months.

Married since November 2008, the duo are known for discussing their marriage on their podcast and at their separate stand-up shows.

Pazsitzky said in her 2017 Netflix special, Mother Inferior, "I love my husband. I laugh at his jokes. I think he's fantastic. And then all day, every day, I wanna punch him in his dumb face."

She added, "It's not the big things that make you wanna kill your spouse. It's little stuff."

Back in 2019, Segura joked that the key to his marriage was "intimidation and fear".

"My wife is Kim Jong-il and I'm the people of North Korea," he quipped during a comedy show. "Every day, there are a series of interrogations leading to a looming execution."