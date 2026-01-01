KPop Demon Hunters, Abbott Elementary nominated for 2026 Humanitas Prizes

KPop Demon Hunters, Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy are among the top contenders for the 2026 Humanitas Prizes.

The nominations have been announced, honouring television and film writers for work that explores the human condition.

Drama Teleplay contenders include Chicago Med, Grey's Anatomy, Paradise, and The Testaments, while Comedy Teleplay nominees include Abbott Elementary, Long Story Short, Resident Alien, and Shrinking.

In the Limited Series Teleplay race, Beef, DTF St Louis, Hal & Harper, and Washington Black will compete.

On the film side, All That's Left of You, Preparation for the Next Life, Song Sung Blue, and Train Dreams are up for Drama Feature, while Elio, Grow, Hoppers, and KPop Demon Hunters compete for Family Feature.

The Baltimorons, The Invite, A Nice Indian Boy, and Rental Family round out the Comedy Feature category.

This year's awards will be held in Hollywood on 9 September, hosted by writer-comedian Ashley Nicole Black.

My So-Called Life creator and Wicked co-writer Winnie Holzman will receive the Kieser Award, which recognises writers who have devoted their work to stories that celebrate common humanity.

The Humanitas Prizes recognise writers who explore the human condition in a nuanced way. Last year's winners included Drama Feature Film Sing Sing, Comedy Feature Film: A Real Pain, and Family Feature Film Inside Out 2. The Pitt and Dying for Sex took the trophies in the TV categories.