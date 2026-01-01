Nina Dobrev debuts romance with Australian model Dougie Joseph

Nina Dobrev has debuted a new relationship with Australian model Dougie Joseph during a recent outing in New York City.

The pair were photographed enjoying what appeared to be a date over the weekend, during which they took a romantic stroll, with Joseph kissing Dobrev's cheek, in pictures shared by E! News.

A second photograph captured the pair walking together as they wrapped their arms around each other.

In addition to being a New York-based model, Joseph is the co-founder of men's skincare brand Bondi Skin Co.

The pair were spotted on the date 10 months after Dobrev called off her engagement to former professional snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White.

The relationship ended in September 2025 with Us Weekly reporting that the Vampire Diaries star was "devastated" about the breakup.

A source close to Nina and Shaun told People that "it was a mutual decision", but Dobrev had hinted on social media that there were other people involved in the split.

After the pair called it quits, a resurfaced TikTok shared by Dobrev raised eyebrows among fans, who speculated that the clip hinted at her relationship with White.

"What's your advice for women trying to fix their man?" Dobrev lip-synced in the video. "Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew."