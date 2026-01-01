Kelly Clarkson gets a nod at the 2026 Daytime Emmy nominations

Kelly Clarkson continues to be a major presence in the awards race, despite her talk show recently ending.

The presenter and singer has been announced as a nominee for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards in two categories: Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Clarkson has won eight Daytime Emmy Awards out of 13 previous nominations. Her victories so far were evenly split, winning four for Outstanding Talk Show and four for Outstanding Talk Show Host, all for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Also nominated this year in the Talk Show category are Sherri Shepherd for Sherri, which was cancelled in May; Jennifer Hudson for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has just been renewed for a fifth season; Tamron Hall for Tamron Hall; and Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro for The View.

Other announced categories of the 2026 Daytime Emmy nominations are taken up by the usual cohort of US soap operas, including The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Beyond the Gates.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will reveal the full list of nominees later on Tuesday, 14 July.

"We're proud to honour the extraordinary talent and creative teams whose work continues to define and elevate daytime television," NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement.

Winners will be feted during the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on 30 October in Hollywood. A host for the show has yet to be named.