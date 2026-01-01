Hudson Williams attempts to burn photo amid confrontation with autograph seekers

Hudson Williams attempted to burn a photo amid a recent confrontation with autograph seekers.

In videos obtained by news.com.au on Monday, the Heated Rivalry actor is seen becoming increasingly upset as he is followed by three men who ask him to sign a headshot while he walks down a street in Paris, France, over the weekend.

"Guys, you followed me to my residence," he told the men. "No 'sorry'. You can't do this... This is really f**king weird."

Williams went on to take one of the markers the men had bought for autographs and toss it on the street.

He then attempted to set one of the headshots on fire with a lighter.

"You can't do this," the Canadian star declared. "You guys aren't fans. You're being really creepy and you just followed me, OK? You don't do this."

Even though Williams couldn't get the lighter to work, he promised the autograph hunters that he would burn the image at home.

"Now please, f**king leave. You're demented. No 'sorry'. Leave. I wanna watch you hop on your little bike," he added.

Representatives for Williams have not yet commented on the tense exchange.

The actor attended Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in the City of Lights last week.

Previously, Williams opened up about the challenges of becoming a celebrity since rising to fame alongside Connor Storrie on Heated Rivalry in late 2025.

"It's a different existence now, not based on worth or whatever quality of human, but it's a different life," he said on the Shut Up Evan podcast in January. "When you see The Beatles, when you see BTS, there's an element of, 'That's not another human, that's a celebrity.' Which exists in this weird definition that is very abstract. I thought I could empathise with it, but I couldn't fully feel what they were going through until now. Now it's just brought this wave of sympathy because it's not easy."