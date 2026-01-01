Tom Holland confirms Erling Haaland ignored request to hang out

Tom Holland has confirmed that Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland ignored his request to hang out.

The Spider-Man actor was "humbled" by the star footballer ignoring his request when he dropped him a DM while they were both at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

"Yes, and I tell you what, that is, that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors. You know, you're like, 'I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner,' not even a response, not an excuse, not 'I'm busy tonight, I'm playing football,' nada," Holland said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"He was (in) like a hospitality suite across from me, and I just thought I'd shoot my shot. Send him a text."

Concluding the story, the British star quipped, "I never imagined I would talk about it on live television, but here we are."

Host Fallon asked Holland if he would still have dinner with Haaland, and the actor noted that the Norwegian sportsman probably wouldn't want to after England defeated Norway at the World Cup over the weekend.

However, he made it clear he has no hard feelings, calling Haaland "incredible" and a "legend".

Last week, the Manchester City striker revealed on the Norwegian interview show A Laget that he didn't know who Holland was because he doesn't really watch movies and didn't want to reply to a DM from an unknown person.

Ahead of England's semi-final clash against Argentina on Wednesday, Holland expressed his hopes for England's World Cup future.

"It feels like something is in the air right now. Sometimes in life, I just get a feeling, and I have that feeling right now, Jimmy," he teased, before joking, "And then came (Argentinian player Lionel) Messi."

Holland appeared on the show to promote The Odyssey, which will be released in cinemas on Friday.