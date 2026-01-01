Carey Mulligan cast as Billie Eilish's mum in The Bell Jar

Carey Mulligan has joined the cast of the upcoming film The Bell Jar.

Fresh off her Emmy nomination for the second season of Beef, Variety reports that the English star is set to play Mrs Greenwood, the mother of Billie Eilish's protagonist, Esther Greenwood, in the adaptation of the famous Sylvia Plath novel. In real life the two women are 17 years apart in age.

The project, which will mark the film acting debut of global pop star Eilish is being helmed by Women Talking director Sarah Polley. The film is also rumoured to include Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie in its cast.

The Bell Jar follows the story of college student Esther and her mental health journey as she takes a job at a magazine.

Plath's semi-autobiographical novel was first published in 1963. A previous film version released in 1979, starring Marilyn Hassett and Julie Harris, was largely panned by critics and audiences at the time.

Mulligan is a three-time Oscar nominee for her work in the films An Education, Promising Young Woman and Maestro. She has more recently earned praise for her performance this year in the second season of Beef on Netflix.

She was also nominated by BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for The Ballad of Wallis Island.