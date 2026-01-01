Katie Holmes sparks romance rumours with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky

Katie Holmes is reportedly stepping out with a new beau, New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

The Dawson's Creek alum was photographed holding hands with Yarmosky as the two attended a screening of The Invite in East Hampton, followed by the event's afterparty at a nearby venue.

"He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night," an onlooker told People magazine. "They sat together during the movie, she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute."

Yarmosky is a New York-based artist known for his paintings and drawings centred on "themes of aging, time and memory", according to his website. His work has been displayed in museums across the US, including the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Holmes was last linked to musician Bobby Wooten III in 2022. The two were first seen together in April 2022 before splitting later that year.

Prior to Wooten, Holmes was in a six-year relationship with actor Jamie Foxx.

She was previously married to Top Gun star Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, with whom she shares a 20-year-old daughter, Suri.

There was speculation recently that Holmes was dating her former Dawson's Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, after the pair reunited to work together on the film Happy Hours, which Holmes wrote, directed and starred in.