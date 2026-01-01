Zendaya was 'very grateful' to have Tom Holland's support during first day on The Odyssey set

Zendaya felt "very grateful" to have her husband Tom Holland's support on her first day on the set of The Odyssey.

In Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's Greek epic, the Dune actress plays the goddess of wisdom, Athena, and her husband portrays Odysseus's son Telemachus.

As their characters don't share any scenes, they were not always on set at the same time, however, Holland was there as a source of support on her first day.

"You know, some locations he wasn't at, but he was on my first day, which I was very grateful for, because as you can imagine, something like this is quite a daunting task," Zendaya told Extra TV at the film's New York premiere on Tuesday night. "It's the scale, the scope, it's absolutely extraordinary. So walking onto a Chris Nolan set for the first time is no small feat, so I was happy to have some support."

Athena and Telemachus are in the same room for one scene in the film, but they do not speak to each other or appear in the same shot.

Holland, who also works with Zendaya on the current Spider-Man franchise, told the outlet that it was "awesome" to experience The Odyssey with his partner.

"We still, to this day, cannot believe we got to go through this together and experience this epic movie on the same set, on the same days," he said, before praising her performance.

"You know, she's fantastic in the film. She had a really tough job. I think when you see the movie and you see what she has to do, it's really difficult, and as always, she nailed it."

The British actor previously told CTV's E Talk that he was present on set the day Zendaya "shot her big massive scene during the siege of Troy".

Noting that he hid in the corner wearing "sweatpants and a hoodie", he added, "I was like, 'I'm here if you need me.' It was a wild experience for both of us, you know?"

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, will be released in cinemas on Friday.