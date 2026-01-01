Lin-Manuel Miranda has 'no regrets' about turning down Marvel villain role

Lin-Manuel Miranda has "no regrets" about turning down the villain role in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Hamilton creator received a call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige while he was still performing in the hit Broadway musical and was offered the part of Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Tom Holland's first solo Spider-Man movie.

However, Miranda turned down the opportunity because he needed a break post-Hamilton, and he has no regrets about his decision because he believes Michael Keaton was the better choice for the character.

"I would have been so miscast," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I said, 'When does it shoot?' And (Feige) goes, 'Basically the moment you step off-stage in Hamilton.' And I went, 'Well, I love these movies, but I would really like to stay married. So I cannot do this.'"

"That would have been terrible. Michael Keaton was perfect. They found exactly who they needed," Miranda continued. "I have no regrets. I needed a vacation so badly. And I think I would've been deeply miscast in it."

The Moana songwriter also shared that Feige told him "the entire plot" of the movie over the phone, including the reveal that Vulture is the father of Peter Parker/Spider-Man's love interest Liz.

"I was like, 'Ohh!' And they get to the door and it's her dad, and I went, 'Ohhh!' on the phone," he remembered. "Kevin does say, he goes, 'When I told you that over the phone, that's when I knew the movie was gonna work, because of your reaction.' So that's my little footnote in history, was me going, 'Ohhh!'"

Keaton reprised his Vulture role in a mid-credits sequence in 2022's Morbius, however, this plotline never came to fruition after the film flopped.