'There's no plan for that': Michael Johnston rules out Obsession sequel

Michael Johnston says there is "no plan" to make a sequel to Obsession.

The 30-year-old actor portrays Baron 'Bear' Bailey in Curry Barker's indie horror hit but insists that there are no plans for a follow-up despite the immense success of the picture.

Speaking on the I've Never Said This Before podcast, Johnston said: "Look, it's a magical world. Anything can happen. I would love that.

"I will say, there's no plan for that. Also, I don't know how many people would want Bear back. I think the general consensus is that he kind of got what he deserved."

However, Johnston is intrigued by Barker's plan to take the franchise in an "anthology" direction.

He said: "Curry's idea of having it be an anthology series is really, really cool. All different stories. I'd love to see a wish gone right."

Obsession, which was released in cinemas in May, centres on Bear as he buys the supernatural One Wish Willow toy to get his friend Nikki (Inde Navarette) to fall in love with him – only for disastrous consequences to follow – and Johnston reflected on whether Nikki truly loved Bear.

He said: "That's a great question, and I never even asked myself that until way after we were done shooting."

Johnston also revealed that Obsession nearly had a different ending that resulted in Nikki's death.

The Teen Wolf actor said: "There are a couple of different moments that we played with.

"The big one would be... Nikki's about to make a decision at the end. The first thing we did was actually film the gun going off and the blood spatter. It was practical, it was so gruesome, and it was devastating."

Johnston's co-star Navarette previously expressed hope that Barker wouldn't make a direct sequel to Obsession.

The 25-year-old actress told Nylon magazine: "I think the beautiful thing about it is that there is no sequel.

"I think it’d be cool if Curry did the anthology series that he was talking about, where each is a different wish.

"Then I could watch and not get scared by myself."

Navarette is said to have met with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier, who is currently working on Marvel's forthcoming X-Men reboot, and is keen to "prove that Obsession wasn't just lightning in a bottle".

The Superman and Lois actress said: "This is something that I really love and want to continue doing, but of course that’s going to take time.

"I want people to take that time to trust that I have that capability.

"I also want to fall on my face publicly and have something that people don’t like [but] maybe I do. [laughs] So, I’m looking forward to that."