Tom Holland believes The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's 'most human' movie

Tom Holland has described The Odyssey as the "most human" film directed by Christopher Nolan.

The 30-year-old actor plays Telemachus in the acclaimed filmmaker's latest blockbuster – based on Homer's ancient Greek epic Odyssey – and says the movie is very "relatable" for modern audiences despite its historical setting.

Holland told RTE Entertainment: "I think, all of his work, this feels like the most human piece he's done.

"It feels very relatable, even though it's an ancient text. The struggles the protagonists are going through feel like things we all experience every day.

"You might not be facing Cyclopses and Laestrygonians and stuff, but that yearning, that desire to find home, to find peace, loyalty amongst family and stuff like that, is all super relatable.

"When you're reading it, it does feel ancient, it does feel like a scale that is hard to imagine, but it is really emotionally relatable."

Holland features in an all-star cast – which includes his wife Zendaya, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron – and explained how the stars spent weeks together before the start of production.

The Spider-Man actor said: "It was perfectly crafted on the page, I thought.

"We had some time in pre-production. We had archery competitions, and we were learning fight scenes next to each other in the same room.

"We did have a long session with Chris where we sat down and chatted about what he wanted us to try and achieve."

Holland's alter ego Telemachus is the son of lead character Odysseus (Damon) – with the two characters separated for most of the story – and he described how this was reflected in the way the project was made.

He said: "The characters haven't had that much time to interact, and it was quite similar on set.

"So I guess that was our job, to try and find a way to create that connection over all of that distance."

Holland previously described how production on The Odyssey felt both "nostalgic and futuristic at the same time".

The Uncharted star told Collider: "It did feel like we went back in a time machine, but a time machine that was both taking us to the future and to the past, which is so Chris Nolan, if you think about it, because the movie felt super nostalgic.

"It felt like we were making movies how they used to be made, but then also we were breaking barriers and breaking records with shooting an entire movie on IMAX and building this incredibly unique piece of kit to dampen out the cameras.

"So, it was this kind of weird experience of being nostalgic and futuristic at the same time."