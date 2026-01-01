Barbara Palvin admits to 'spiralling' over pregnancy weight gain

Model Barbara Palvin has admitted to "spiralling" over her weight gain during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

The Hungarian model, who is expecting her first child with Dylan Sprouse, admitted on the actor's new Wildmen podcast that she struggled with her changing body while attending public events before they announced her pregnancy at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"I was like, 'Oh, the number on the scale (is) really going up super quick and my arms are getting bigger," Palvin shared. "You don't have a bump yet, but your stomach is bigger, and your pants don't fit. I started spiralling."

The 32-year-old noted that she was grateful to have The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star by her side as she navigated the "weird" changes.

"This is when it's important that you have a good partner," she said. "Dylan was there reminding me every single time that we're creating life."

Palvin explained that her concerns stemmed from "constantly getting" comments about her body throughout her almost 20-year stint as a model.

"I started when I was 13. By 17, every single time I would go into the agency, they would tell me I have to lose weight. My hips were too big," she recalled.

"I've been already scarred for constantly getting commented on my body," she continued. "From my agency, from the industry in general to lose weight. Lose weight, be skinnier, do this, do that. I was trying to do all that. I was dieting. I was eating unhealthy. I was going crazy 'cause I would think like, 'Oh my god, I'm in such a good shape.'"

Palvin acknowledged that the public feels they have "the right to comment" on her appearance because of her job, and added, "But I never felt the need to comment on anyone's body, or if I had nothing nice to say, I didn't say, I just kept it to myself."

Palvin and Sprouse began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2023. She debuted her baby bump at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May.

During the podcast episode, they revealed they are expecting a baby girl.