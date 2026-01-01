Will Ferrell recalls quitting Disneyland job after one day

Will Ferrell has recalled how he quit a job at Disneyland after just one day in his early twenties.

In an interview for the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, host Amy asked the comedian to list some of the jobs he did before being hired on Saturday Night Live in the mid-'90s.

In response, Will described how he signed up for the paid orientation day at the Anaheim, California theme park on one occasion but soon decided against the idea.

"I thought that I was going to be assigned, you know, to be one of the really fun jobs," he began. "Like the Jungle Cruise operator... and I find out, oh no, those guys work there for eight years before they get (to do that role)."

Instead, the Elf star was assigned to selling tickets at a kiosk.

"At the same time, I had a rival offer to work at a friend's surf shop. A friend that was managing a surf shop right down at Newport Beach. Same pay. Yeah. $5.50 an hour," the 58-year-old shared.

Accordingly, Will asked his friend John to call up his boss at Disneyland and quit on his behalf.

"But I was too embarrassed to call up Disneyland, so my friend John called on my behalf and said, 'Uh, he will be quitting after one day.' They asked, 'OK, reason for leaving?' And he said, 'He has a try-out with the (NFL team) Dallas Cowboys,'" he laughed. "And they went, 'Thank you very much.'"

Will is currently promoting his new comedy series, The Hawk.

The show, co-starring Molly Shannon and Luke Wilson, will premiere via Netflix on Thursday.