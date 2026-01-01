Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrates first Emmy nomination

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has celebrated receiving her first-ever Emmy nomination.

The actress-turned-royal received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program for her Netflix series With Love, Meghan earlier this week.

Addressing the news on Instagram on Wednesday, the former Suits star shared a poster from the lifestyle show and congratulated her team on the nomination.

"A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix," she wrote. "We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!"

With Love, Meghan is up against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws in the category, and the winner will be unveiled at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on 30 October at the Hollywood Palladium.

The 44-year-old premiered the first season of With Love, Meghan, in which she showcases her passion for cooking, gardening and hosting guests, in March 2025.

The second season, filmed back-to-back with the first, debuted in August 2025 and was followed by a holiday special that December.

According to reports, there are no plans for a third season, but Meghan may still make seasonal specials of the show.

Earlier this year, Netflix executives ended their partnership with Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand, which offers products like jam and cake mixes, but they are still working together on film and TV projects.

In May, it was announced that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are developing a film adaptation of the Afghanistan war memoir No Way Out, among other projects.