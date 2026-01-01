Lin-Manuel Miranda teases possible stage adaptation of Encanto

Lin-Manuel Miranda believes the 2021 Disney animated movie Encanto could become "a really beautiful stage show".

The Hamilton creator, who wrote the songs for the movie, has revealed that there is a desire to turn the 2021 musical into a stage production, however, he doesn't "feel ready" to commit to a Broadway adaptation at the moment.

"I know that there's a world in which I would love Encanto to come to a Broadway stage. I think the one uniquely lends itself to being on stage and I think they're waiting for me to be ready. I'm not ready. I've got some stuff on my plate," he explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I think with time that could be a really beautiful stage show because it's this family in this house and there's a world in which... that house can surprise us in a lot of different ways. I can see that one in a way that's really exciting."

Miranda noted that the Encanto stage show does not have a formal green light, and there's "no one attached or anything".

The Oscar-winning animated film, featuring songs We Don't Talk About Bruno and The Family Madrigal, follows a Colombian family who live in a magical house. The house's magic has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift - except the lead, Mirabel.

Miranda, who has written songs for Disney films including Moana, The Little Mermaid live-action remake and Mufasa: The Lion King, added that he has nothing else on his "Disney docket" as he has been busy directing his second movie, Octet, and preparing to launch his next stage musical, The Warriors, on Broadway next year.

Several Disney animations have been adapted for the stage over the years, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Frozen.