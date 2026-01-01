Robert Pattinson’s Batman Part II delayed again

Matt Reeves’ long-awaited The Batman Part II has been delayed yet again.

Actor Robert Pattinson’s return as the Dark Knight is now set to reach cinemas in February 2028 – almost six years after the original film premiered.

Warner Bros. has pushed the sequel’s release to 18 February 2028, having previously scheduled it for October 2026 before moving it to October 2027.

Director Matt announced the latest release date alongside the first camera test footage of Robert reprising his role as Batman.

The sequel reunites Matt with co-writer Mattson Tomlin and will feature a cast including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch, although plot details and their character roles remain under wraps.

The report of the delay comes as anticipation continues to build around DC Studios’ expanding slate under co-chief James Gunn, while Robert also remains in the spotlight for his recent film work beyond the superhero franchise.

Announcing the updated release date, Matt revealed the first footage of Robert back in costume as Batman, confirming the sequel will now arrive in cinemas on 18 February 2028.

The delay means fans will wait nearly six years between The Batman, released in March 2022, and its sequel.

Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the movie with Mattson Tomlin, while Warner Bros. has not disclosed story details or confirmed which characters will be played by Scarlett, Sebastian, Charles, Brian and Sebastian.

When the film's previous delay was announced, James Gunn defended the lengthy gap between instalments, writing on Threads: “To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels.”

James continued: “7 years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’ 14 years between ‘Incredibles.’ 7 years between the first two ‘Terminators.’ 13 years between ‘Avatars.’ 36 years between ‘Top Guns.’ And, of course, six years between ‘Guardians Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3.’”

Robert first took on the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which earned critical acclaim for its darker, detective-led approach to Gotham City and established a new standalone version of the DC Comics character separate from the wider DC Universe.

The actor, who first found worldwide fame starring as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, has since balanced blockbuster productions with acclaimed independent films, making his return as Batman one of Warner Bros.’ most closely watched projects.

Matt has remained committed to developing the sequel despite the repeated delays, with the latest schedule change intended to allow additional time for post-production.

Warner Bros. also confirmed a wider reshuffle of its theatrical slate.

J.J. Abrams’ mystery film The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has moved from 13 November 2026 to 1 October 2027, the date previously occupied by The Batman Part II.

The studio describes the project as “a four-quadrant, all-audience spectacle”, with J.J. also composing the film’s original score.

The release change will allow the production to receive an IMAX 70mm rollout by providing more time to produce film prints.

Elsewhere, Sam Esmail’s thriller Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, has shifted to 9 April 2027 after originally being scheduled for February that year.

Revenge of La Llorona will now occupy the vacated February release slot.

The latest delay means The Batman Part II will mark one of the longest gaps between entries in a modern superhero franchise.