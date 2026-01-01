Jessica Alba signs on for 13 Going On 30 reboot

Jessica Alba has inked a deal to join Netflix's reboot of rom-com 13 Going On 30.

Deadline reports that the Dark Angel star will join Emily Bader, Logan Lerman and Adeline Rudolph in the sequel, which kicked off production in Los Angeles last month.

Jennifer Garner, who starred in the original film opposite Mark Ruffalo, is on board to executive produce.

Released in 2004 by Columbia Pictures, 13 Going On 30 follows the story of a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self and must navigate adulthood while rediscovering who she really is.

Alba comes to the 13 Going On 30 reboot after exec producing and starring in Netflix's hit thriller Trigger Warning, which debuted at No. 1 in 67 countries and has been viewed more than 91 million times globally.

Other upcoming projects for the actor include Maserati: The Brothers with Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins; and action spy-thriller The Mark with Tom Hopper, which was filmed on Australia's Gold Coast.

Described as a "requel", a portmanteau of reboot and sequel, the synopsis of 13 Going On 30 and Alba's role in it have not yet been revealed.

Alba is currently dating actor Danny Ramirez, following her divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren.