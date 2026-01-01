Kardashian family bodyguard killed in car crash

Celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes, known for his work with the Kardashians, has died at the age of 52.

According to a GoFund Me launched by his family, Haynes died earlier this month "in a tragic road traffic accident", two days before he would have celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Haynes has most notably worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West, as well as Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton, whom Kardashian is currently dating.

He was on the family's security team when Kardashian was infamously robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016.

In a 2018 interview with London Now, the bodyguard said he "can't go into much detail about that", and called the incident "a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening".

He leaves behind his wife, Fay, daughter Brooke, son Noah, "a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world", the GoFundMe tribute read, describing Haynes as someone "who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him", and who would "cross countries to help a friend".

"A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart."

The page is aiming to reach a total of $24,000 (£18,000) in donations, "to ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves; a celebration of a life that touched so many people. Beyond that, they will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follow such a sudden and devastating loss."

Haynes also worked with other A-listers, including Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart.