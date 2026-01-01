Sam Neill's official cause of death revealed

Sam Neill's official cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, best known for his roles as Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise and Chester Campbell on the hit show Peaky Blinders, died suddenly on Monday, 13 July.

His spokesperson Philip Grenz shared his cause of death with multiple media outlets in a statement.

"Since Sam Neill's passing, several stories have appeared in the media that contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods," he announced.

"As Sam Neill's longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."

Grenz went on, "As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date.

"I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time."

His family asked that donations be made to the Dunstan Hospital Foundation, blood cancer research group the Snowdome Foundation or organisations dedicated to the preservation of New Zealand's wildlife, in lieu of flowers.