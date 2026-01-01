Jessica Alba 'joins cast of 13 Going On 30 reboot'

Jessica Alba has reportedly joined the cast of the 13 Going On 30 reboot.

The 2004 classic rom-com is getting a revival from Netflix, with Emily Bader, Logan Lerman and Adeline Rudolph already on board, while Jennifer Garner - who starred in the original - is serving as executive producer.

Now, Deadline has reported by Alba has signed on, although her role is being kept closely under wraps.

The logline for the sequel is also a closely guarded secret, even after the film started production in Los Angeles last month.

The original movie followed a 13-year-old girl who wakes up as her 30-year-old self, and goes on an emotional journey of self discovery.

Garner, now 54, starred the grown up Jenna Rink, while Christa B. Allen played the younger version of the character.

The cast also had Mark Ruffalo and Sean Marquette as the older and younger versions of love interest Matty Flamhaff, and Judy Greer and Alexandra Kyle as Lucy 'Tom-Tom' Wyman.

The reboot was announced earlier this year, with Brett Haley set to direct from Hannah Marks' script, which has had revisions by Flora Greeson.

Haley will reunite with Bader, who he worked with on People We Met On Vacation, as she takes the lead with Lerman for the reboot,

Haley told Deadline back in March: “13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films.

"Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer.

"I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility.”

Haley also spoke of his delight in the team that is being put together for the project, and praised the all star cast in front of the camera.

He added: "Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.

"I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”