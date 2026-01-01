Spider-Man producer reveals why Brand New Day needed a new director

Spider-Man: Brand New Day bosses knew Destin Daniel Cretton was a perfect fit for the new movie's "emotion and heart".

Producers have been impressed after going in a different direction for the fourth live action Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego, when Jon Watts - who helmed Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home before stepping back - was replaced by Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings director.

Speaking to SFX magazine, producer Amy Pascal said: "Destin h as really blown all our minds and we hope that he will continue to make Spider-Man movies with us.

"The thing about Destin is he's an incredibly gifted action director, but there is not one thing in this movie that doesn't come from emotion and heart and character.

"As much as we loved working with Jon, and he made a certain kind of movie, Destin has made something really special too."

Studio bosses have seen change in direction has with the plot too, shunning what fans have come to expect from Spider-Man movies.

In Brand New Day, Doctor Strange's spell from the end of No Way Home means girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) have forgotten who he really is.

Pascal explained: "In most of the Spider-Man movies - the ones that came before the Tom Holland ones - no one knows his identity.

"They're always about being Peter or being Spider-Man, and in almost every story he decides to give up being Spider-Man so that he can have the life that Peter Parker really wants.

"So we tried to do the opposite here and give ourselves are really hard challenge, which was for Peter to be losing his humanity and choosing only to be Spider-Man - and then realising that's not possible."

As well as Cretton's influence as director, Brand New Day also benefits from Holland himself - who is also starring in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey - having more involvement behind the scenes, including helping with story ideas, thoughts on the superhero's new suit, and sitting in to watch the movie's first cut.

Producer Pascal said: "He's so smart. And by the time you're on the fourth movie and you've played Spider-Man for 10 years, you know who Peter is - and there can't be a better source than him."

Watts was initially meant to helm The Fantastic Four after his third Spider-Man movie, but told Marvel he needed to step back due to "burnout".

He told Collider’s Steven Weintraub last year: "I knew I didn’t have what it would’ve taken to make that movie great. I was just out of steam, so I just needed to take some time to recover. Everyone at Marvel totally understood.

"They had been through it with me as well, so they knew how hard and draining that experience has been; in the end, very satisfying, but at some point, if you can’t do it at the level that you feel like you need to for it to be great, then it’s better to not do it.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit the big screen on July 29.