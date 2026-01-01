Sam Asghari thinks action movie heroes are having a revival

Sam Asghari wants to be part of a new revival of ripped action movie heroes.

The 32-year-old model and actor, who was previously married to Britney Spears from June 2022 until their separation the following summer, has been cast with childhood hero John Travolta in The Gentleman Thief and he would love to emulate the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He told Extra: "I think that trend is coming back around. No offense to Timothée Chalamet or all these other guys. There’s a place for everybody.

"Like, I already had the muscles anyway. So I like to keep a great diet to make sure when the opportunity knocks on the door, I’m ready to take it...

"I think I have what it takes and I think the world is working in my favour as long as I’m being a good person and get to inspire others by my craft.”

The movie, which is a sequel to 2024's Cash Out and 2025's High Rollers, will see Travolta reprise his role as thief Mason Goddard.

Lukas Haas returns as his brother Shawn, and Asghari is delighted to be part of Travolta's art heist gang in the new action movie, having learned English from watching his films.

The Iranian actor, who was 12 when he arrived in the US, recalled: "I didn’t speak English when I first came to America and so I watched a lot of films and watched a lot of Travolta films growing up.

"There was a specific film that I told him on set. It was a film that it was him and Denzel Washington, [The Taking of Pelham 123].”

Ever since, Asghari has been desperate to be in an action movie like that.

He added: "I told him I used to watch that to learn English just because action, it’s very easy...

"It’s been a dream of mine to be in action films and, you know, the world has a funny way to reward you.”

The official logline for the movie teases that Mason has "spent years trying to leave his party behind", only for a "life-changing" to present itself.

The synopsis continues: "The target? A $100 million masterpiece aboard the ultra-luxurious yacht of ruthless art collector Hamish Hawkes.

"What seems like the ultimate payday is a trap. His old enemy Salzar has orchestrated the perfect betrayal, hell-bent on eliminating Mason once and for all.

"As the heist spirals into chaos and the yacht erupts in flames, Mason and his loyal crew vanish - presumed dead. But he plots his revenge.

"With the help of his enigmatic ex-lover Odessa, he infiltrates Salzar’s empire, outsmarts the Feds, and sets his most daring con in motion."