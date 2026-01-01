Eric Stonestreet defends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's choice of wedding venue

Eric Stonestreet has defended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce over their decision to get married in New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Modern Family star, who is a lifelong fan of Travis's Kansas City Chiefs team, was among the reported 1,000 guests at the celebrity wedding of the year on 3 July.

During an interview with Chiefs Wire, Eric defended the newlyweds for having their wedding inside the famed sports and music venue.

"I think that Travis and Taylor created a night for themselves and their guests that was special and unique in only the way they could," he said. "I know they've gotten so much c**p for doing it at Madison Square Garden, but show me another place where they could have a private moment like anybody else would deserve to have at a wedding, where they don't have helicopters and hot air balloons and dirigibles floating over them trying to get video."

"So they did what they had to do to create a special night, and it was one. (His wife) Lindsay and I were both struck by how fantastical it was. Still, also how normal it was," he continued. "We were just happy for them."

Guests arrived at the wedding in blacked-out cars and drove into a tent attached to the windowless venue before walking inside, leaving photographers unable to take photos of most attendees or the event itself.

Despite the pandemonium outside, Eric noted to People that inside the venue, the couple "created a place that they could have the normalcy that they deserve".

He also shared that he and Lindsay thought the invite "was spam" and "couldn't verify with anybody", so they had to simply "trust it was real".

Eric, who has known Travis "for a while", added, "They're perfect for each other, and just to be there and witness it and see the period to that sentence that started three years ago was just awesome."

Taylor and Travis began dating in summer 2023 and got engaged in August 2025.