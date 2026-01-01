NEWS Julia Garner and Mark Foster split Newsdesk Share with :





Julia Garner and Mark Foster have reportedly broken up.

On Wednesday, editors at People claimed the Ozark actress and the Foster the People frontman had recently split after six years of marriage.



Representatives for the couple have not yet responded to the report.



Garner and Foster married in an intimate ceremony held at New York City Hall in December 2019, with only close family members in attendance. They got engaged in April 2019.



While the pair rarely spoke publicly about their relationship, in an interview for U.S. Vogue magazine in March 2020, Garner revealed that Foster, 42, created a new song titled Lovers in a Stream for the first dance at their wedding.



"It was a surprise. Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I've ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air - it was the most magical moment I've ever had," the 32-year-old gushed at the time.



And when Garner won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama Ozark back in 2023, she also gave the musician a sweet shout-out.



"I want to say thank you to my team who has been with me for years, my husband, Mark, I love you," she smiled.



More recently, the actress portrayed fraudster Anna Delvey in the 2022 Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna and starred in three films last year - The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Wolf Man, and Weapons.



Meanwhile, Foster has been performing with Foster the People for the Good Mourning Sunshine Tour, in support of their fourth studio album, 2024's Paradise State of Mind.

