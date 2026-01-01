Zendaya: 'Euphoria was a huge part of my life'

Zendaya has reflected on the end of Euphoria, calling the show a "huge part" of her life.

The actress starred as troubled teenager Rue Bennett in the hit TV series, and recently landed her third Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nomination for her performance in the third and final season.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Zendaya discussed how she felt about the show ending after three seasons.

"Of course, of course," she insisted when Fallon asked if she was experiencing bittersweet emotions since Euphoria wrapped.

"It was, you know, such a huge part of my life," she continued. "And it was so much of my 20s. And I feel like I made so many lasting, loving friendships. And I learned so much about myself."

The 29-year-old star went on to reveal her biggest takeaway from the TV show, which also starred Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

"I, honestly, I think the most important thing I always carry with me is the people who connected and loved Rue," she smiled.

Elsewhere in her appearance, Zendaya recalled trying to play it "super cool" when she first met The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan.

The actress, who plays Athena in the movie, also admitted her first day on The Odyssey set felt like a dream after she rushed there following a late-night shoot for Euphoria.

"I remember my first day. I kind of was dropped into Troy, I was fully at the war, you know?" she explained. "And the night before, I had done a night shoot on Euphoria. So you can imagine that kind of switch-up in less than 24 hours."

When Fallon asked how her brain had handled switching between the very different projects, Zendaya admitted it had taken her a minute to adjust.

"I honestly don't know. I have no idea," she replied. "I honestly felt like I was still dreaming almost, because you walk onto these sets and they, honestly, the scale, the scope, the attention to detail."