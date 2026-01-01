Erling Haaland finally responds to Tom Holland's dinner invitation

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland has finally replied to Tom Holland's request to meet for dinner.

It was recently revealed that the Hollywood actor had reached out to the athlete and asked if he would like to hang out.

However, Holland was left crestfallen when Haaland failed to acknowledge his invitation.

After a video went viral of Holland telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon about the snub, Haaland - who recently represented his country in the FIFA World Cup - has now been in touch.

"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013," Haaland wrote in the comments section underneath a video of Holland's conversation with Fallon.

The 25-year-old striker went on to apologise for taking so long to accept Holland's invite and insisted The Odyssey actor could even choose the restaurant.

"A little late. Just name the place!" Haaland added.

Holland initially decided to drop the football player a DM after spotting him in a hospitality suite at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

However, when the 30-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he admitted Haaland had failed to reply.

"You know, you'll be like, 'I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner,' not even a response, not an excuse, not 'I'm busy tonight, I'm playing football,' nada," Holland joked to Fallon.

He then claimed Haaland may have felt reluctant to meet up after Holland's national team England defeated Norway in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on 11 July.

"Yeah, he's probably hurting a little bit," Fallon agreed.