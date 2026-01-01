Craig Melvin speaks out after intruder incident on Today show

Craig Melvin has spoken out after an intruder allegedly confronted him on the Today show set.

His statement follows news that an unidentified person walked onto the New York City set and asked for meteorologist Al Roker. When the stranger wasn't able to find Roker, they instead confronted Melvin, allegedly lunging at him and yelling a racial slur.

"Hey everyone. I've heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I'm doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I'm looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @todayshow," Melvin wrote via Instagram on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred around 9 am on Thursday after Melvin co-hosted the first and third hours of the Today show with Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer. The suspect was reportedly detained backstage and arrested.

"There was a security incident this morning at the Today show studio," a statement from the NBC morning show shared with Us Weekly.

"An individual entered an unauthorised area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured."

Melvin has been part of the Today show team since 2018. In 2024, he was announced as Guthrie's co-anchor.