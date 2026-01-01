Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo Shannon dies aged 91

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner, has died. She was 91.

Jenner announced the news on Thursday with a heartfelt social media post, describing her mum as the "heart of our family".

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," she wrote. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.

"She taught me everything that truly matters... to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith.

"My heart is broken into a million pieces. Thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life," she concluded. "I love you forever, Mommy."

Kim Kardashian also remembered her beloved grandmother via an Instagram tribute, honouring the woman she called her "best friend".

"My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin..." Kardashian noted, alongside a carousel of family photos including childhood snapshots and more recent family portraits.

"You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever."

She also shared that it was her grandmother who showed her what it meant to be "a hardworking businesswoman".

No cause of death has been shared.