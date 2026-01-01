Chloe Fineman departs SNL after seven seasons

Chloe Fineman, is leaving the Saturday Night Live lineup after seven seasons.

Fineman announced her departure from the NBC sketch comedy with a heartfelt note on Instagram, accompanied by a carousel of photos and videos from her time on the show, calling her tenure "the greatest privilege of my life".

"After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter," she explained.

"It's cliché to say this, but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door.

"Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work."

Fineman joined SNL at the start of the 2019-20 season, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She came into her own in the show's remote spring 2020 episodes with her made-at-home segments showcasing her impersonation skills.

The roster of celebrities she has portrayed on the show includes Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, JoJo Siwa, Sydney Sweeney, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Coolidge.

Fineman already has lined up her next project. According to Deadline, she is in negotiations to join Colin Woodell in Netflix's sports detective series Myron Bolitar.