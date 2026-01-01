Gordon Ramsay opens Disneyland restaurant

Gordon Ramsay has opened a new, British-themed restaurant at Disneyland.

The celebrity chef's new theme-park eatery was completely booked out within 15 minutes of launching.

"This is quintessential cool Britannia, like no other," Gordon, 59, said in a promotional video for the restaurant, Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby. "Some classics on that menu, but for me, it's about the family environment."

Hungry Disney-goers hoping to grab a bite at the UK-themed outlet will have to wait until October before they can snag a reservation, however.

Designed to evoke the atmosphere of London's Carnaby Street in the "swinging '60s", the restaurant's soundtrack incorporates iconic British musicians including the Who, the Rolling Stones, Shirley Bassey and Manfred Mann, while the menu features a range of classic British dishes such as Beef Wellington, fish and chips, and bangers and mash.

"Downtown Disney, for me, has always been a dream. We've worked with Disney for many years," Gordon said. "This place is unique and the history here is incredible."

The father of six added that his own children had served as a test audience for the menu's offerings.

"We're lucky; we've got six amazing kids, and so they're, like, our little tryouts, because every time we develop a new dish it always goes to the kids first," Gordon explained. "And when you see them devouring it in seconds, we know it's going to be a hit at the Carnaby."

Gordon and his wife Tana are parents to Megan, 28, fraternal twins Holly and Jack, 26, Matilda (Tilly), 24, Oscar, seven, and Jesse, two.