Rosie O'Donnell reflects on 'tragedy' of 'genius child' Michelle Trachtenberg

Rosie O'Donnell has reflected on the "tragedy" of "genius child" Michelle Trachtenberg's death.

The comedian got serious about her former Harriet the Spy co-star in an interview with Variety Magazine, describing the late actress as an exceptionally talented child star.

"It was a tragedy," Rosie, 64, told the outlet in an interview published on 16 July. "She was a real genius child who was able to memorise anything, pick up her lines, you could improvise with her, and she was connected and right there."

The pair first worked together on the 1996 children's movie in which Michelle played a sixth-grade student who aspires to become a writer and spy, while Rosie played her beloved nanny.

Michelle went on to star in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl before dying in 2025 at the age of 39.

While her listed cause of death was complications from diabetes mellitus, Rosie claimed the actress had also been struggling with addiction in the final years of her life.

"She got into drugs and alcohol, I believe," she told Variety, "and then I lost touch with her."

Rosie added she had tried to keep in touch with Michelle, but had been stymied by the star's erratic behaviour, with planned meals cancelled because Michelle "never showed up".

"Sometimes at restaurants, other times at my house where we'd had someone prepare the whole meal," she recalled. "I would call her and go, 'Honey, are you heading over?' and she'd go, 'Was that today?' She was not in good shape. I didn't think that she would die."

The Tarzan actress explained she had attempted to contact Michelle's family about her concerns.

"In the last few years, when she was in pretty bad shape, she would call me and we would talk," Rosie went on. "I also called her mother to find out what was going on, and her mother told me what was happening, and how long it had been happening."