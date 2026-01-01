William Shatner to launch heavy metal band at Riot Fest

William Shatner will launch his heavy metal band at Riot Fest.

The nonagenarian actor is set to kickstart a new career phase,

Sustained campaigning by the organisers of metal music festival Riot Fest led William, 95, to form his first-ever heavy metal band, The *uckers.

"After years of persistently - and perhaps annoyingly -writing letters to William Shatner about performing at Riot Fest, it appears that he was finally compelled," Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn said in a press release. "I for one cannot wait to see Shatner get heavy."

Mike jokingly added the Star Trek actor's tour rider had come as a surprise.

"But that Shatner Rider," he wrote. "Wasn't expecting that today."

Spoofing typically elaborate artist requests, William's rider demanded such extravagances as "Fire breathers. Many of them" and "One (1) Montreal Canadiens hockey sweater signed by John Stamos".

It also stated Riot Fest must ensure, "Artist golf cart shall be replaced by a DeLorean", the legendary 1980s sports car used as a time-travel machine in the 1985 movie Back to the Future.

For his part, William explained he'd been persuaded to participate in the festival after realising it would be an entirely new experience for him.

"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," he said in a statement. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

The setlist will feature songs from The *uckers' forthcoming album, titled What the F Is Heavy Metal.

"That's the name of the album because I know nothing or didn't know anything until I found out how little I do know," William told People Magazine.