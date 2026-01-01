Kim Kardashian defends posting vacation photos following grandmother's death

Kim Kardashian has explained why she posted photos from a recent a vacation around the same time that the death of her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, was announced.

On Thursday, the reality TV star uploaded a slideshow of snaps from a trip to the lake with her four children, boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, and sister Khloé Kardashian.

But a short time after the post, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, shared that her beloved mother MJ had died at the age of 91.

Following online backlash from followers, the All's Fair actress wrote a message in the comments section in which she emphasised that the post had been pre-scheduled by her social media team.

"This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing," she wrote. "I've been by my mom and grandma's side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we'll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life."

And in a separate message, Kim expressed her sadness over the passing of MJ.

"You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman," the 45-year-old reflected. "You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place."

To conclude, The Kardashians personality praised MJ for serving as the "matriarch" of her family.

"I know you're at peace now," she added. "You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!"