Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega team up for sports drama Nasty

Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega are to team up for new sports drama movie Nasty.

The 46-year-old actress will reunite with her If I Had Legs I'd Kick You director Mary Bronstein in the forthcoming film, which will drop via Warner Bros.' indie label Clockwork.

Nasty will tell the story of an athlete who soon finds out her coach is her biggest opponent when it comes to landing a spot on the Olympic gymnastics team.

Isabella Jarosz has penned the script for the movie, and production is expected to get underway this autumn.

Barbie and Saltburn producers LuckyChap are to produce Nasty.

Byrne tasted huge success working under Bronstein in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

She won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at this year's Golden Globes for her role as Linda - a psychotherapist stretched to her limits while caring for her anxious daughter - and she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award for the role.

While she has now signed up for Nasty, Byrne found it tough to be mean to A$AP Rocky during If I Had Legs I'd Kick You scenes - because he was "so nice".

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I knew Rocky's music and, obviously, he's in an extraordinarily high-profile relationship, but he's so talented. He couldn't have been sweeter. He worked very hard, and he has a supernatural charm.

"But my character had to be mean to him, which I found really hard because he was so nice."

Byrne joked how the cast and crew "were all waiting" for Rocky's 38-year-old partner, singer Rihanna, to accompany him on the If I Had Legs I'd Kick You set.

As part of her preparatory work to play Linda, Byrne - who has sons Rocco, 10, and Rafa, eight, with her longtime partner, 56-year-old actor Bobby Cannavale - met with mothers whose children have special needs.

She explained: "It's fascinating to see the entire spectrum of those who cope and perhaps don't cope as well, and what that has done to their relationships - marriages, friendships, work life.

"It was an eye-opening experience, and it's forever changed my experiences of being a parent.

"Once you become a mother, it can't not inform each role you do. There's a before and after as a person; it's inherently there.

"All those experiences are, subconsciously or consciously, in your body, and you're going to have it in your nervous system."