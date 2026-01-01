Terrence Howard, Kate Bosworth, Guillermo Ivan for Broken Ones

Terrence Howard, Kate Bosworth and Guillermo Iván will star in legal thriller Broken Ones.

Writer-director Timothy Gagliardo is at the helm of the project, which is inspired by the memoir of producer and co-writer Alejandro Zavala, and draws on “real-life experiences navigating both the criminal justice system and the legal profession" as it explores ”redemption, justice, family and the defining choices that shape a person’s life."

Empire actor Terrence plays revered attorney Benjamin Drake, who is looking to serve justice to the super rich, while Superman Returns star Kate is corporate defense attorney Kathleen Sloane, who is left questioning her morals when asked for something unthinkable from her clients. Exorcist Archives actor Guillermo is on board as former felon Joseph Santiago, who comes across a corporate cover-up while investigating a car accident for the family of a victim.

Terrence said the role is "personal" to him.

He said in a statement about the themes of Broken Ones: “What are we doing all of this for? At the end of the day, are we turning stone into bread to feed ourselves or are we turning stone into bread to feed others?

"This film explores those questions in a deeply human way. Benjamin Drake’s journey became a personal one for me, even though the story reaches far beyond my own perspective.”

A companion film titled Real Ones, which is also drawn from Zavala's book, is also in the works.

The release date and further casting information for Broken Ones will be announced in the near future.

Meanwhile, Terrence recently expressed his belief that he was dropped from Iron Man 2 after threatening to punch producer Joel Silver's teeth out after he questioned why he hadn't received top billing alongside Jodie Foster in their 2007 movie The Brave One.

Speaking on the PBD Podcast, Terrence recalled: "Joel Silver came and had a conversation with me, and he's like, 'The reason your name isn't above the titles is because you're not the star of this thing — it's Jodie.

"And if you get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to be for Supporting Actor, not Best Actor.'

"And I was like, 'Thank you for telling me that, now I understand. But, you have to remember that I'm a man just like you, and if you ever talk to me in that way again, I'm going to knock your teeth out of your mouth.' "

The Brave One was co-produced by Susan Downey, who is married to Iron Man's titular actor Robert Downey Jr., and Terrence was convinced he was dropped from playing his sidekick James 'Rhodey' Rhodes in Iron Man 2 as a result.

He added: "Eight months later, I lose Iron Man. And I'm sure that all of those things played their part."

The Empire actor - who had played the role in 2008's Iron Man but was replaced by Don Cheadle in the sequel - believes his "aggression" and a "need to be a man" played a part in him losing the job, and potentially other projects.

He later recalled a conversation with Denzel Washington, who gave him a stark warning about his apparent attitude.

Terrence remembered: "He told me, 'Look at your hands, your fists are all balled up. 'All of these producers are trying to open your hand so they can put money in it, but you won't do it; you keep your hands all tight. And you're blowing it.' "