Megan Stalter explains absence from Oh, Mary! play

Megan Stalter has been unable to perform in the Broadway play Oh, Mary! this week because she's "very sick with bronchitis".

The Hacks actress made her debut in the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's acclaimed comedy on 6 July and has been noticeably absent from performances this week.

After some Reddit users accused her of bailing on the show to perform at New York's Comedy Cellar, Megan posted photos of herself at home and opened up about her health.

"Hi guys! I'm so sad to have missed @ohmaryplay shows this week as I'm very very sick with Bronchitis (we are hoping not pneumonia!!)," she began, before thanking Hannah Solow and Jackie Sanders for covering the roles of Mary and Mary's Chaperone in her absence.

"There's a whole thread on Reddit I guess about how people think I was at the comedy cellar and I'd just like to go on record saying I was not at the comedy cellar," she declared. "I'm very sick and have no voice but doing everything I can to be back in the shows this weekend... love you forever stop saying I was at the comedy cellar please (sic)."

In her carousel post, the 35-year-old shared several snaps of herself lounging at home while holding a glass, plus a screengrab of the Comedy Cellar rumours on Reddit.

"Drinking Pedialyte (an oral rehydration solution) and on a lot of medication in this pic," she added.

Megan is expected to perform in the title role at New York's Lyceum Theatre until 12 September.

Oh, Mary!, a spoof about the lives of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd, debuted on Broadway in 2024.

Since creator Cole exited the lead role, Mary has been portrayed by Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Maya Rudolph, among others.