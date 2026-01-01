Justin Theroux ordered custom-made hospital scrubs for son's birth

Justin Theroux ordered custom-made scrubs to wear to the hospital for his son's birth.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, guest host Ike Barinholtz asked his Running Point co-star about the arrival of his first child.

Justin and his wife, actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, tied the knot in March 2025 and welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been announced - in April.

"It's the best," he said of fatherhood, before reflecting on preparing for the birth. "I think I was very helpful, in the whole process. My wife was incredibly helpful... She was great in the setup of it... we had our go bags, all that stuff. I was more worried about, sort of, what I was going to wear."

The Leftovers star went on to recall how he decided to wear scrubs while Nicole was giving birth.

"I mean, in all seriousness, it's not about me. So, I went ahead and I Googled and I got these scrubs (from FIGS Scrubs). I had scrubs made with my name on it and I had the little cap like Noah Wyle wears in (HBO hospital drama) The Pitt. I just wanted to blend in; I didn't want to make this about me. So, I wore the outfit," the 54-year-old recounted.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Justin gushed over his family unit.

"My wife and I stand and look at him all the time. And, of course, I'm just amazed at the work that (Nicole) did to get him," he smiled.