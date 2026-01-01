Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker has died aged 81.

News of the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star's passing was confirmed by her agent Phil Belfield on Friday.

"We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her," the statement to BBC News read.

"I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

With a career spanning more than six decades, Fricker made history in 1990 by becoming the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award when she was named Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Christy Brown's mother in My Left Foot, alongside Daniel Day-Lewis.

After her Oscar victory, Fricker went on to appear in a series of hit films including A Time to Kill, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Veronica Guerin and Inside I'm Dancing.

One of her most famous roles saw her play the kind-hearted Pigeon Lady opposite Macaulay Culkin in the 1992 comedy Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Fricker was born in Dublin and landed a job as assistant to the art editor of The Irish Times newspaper before becoming an actress "by chance" when she was 19.

One of her first roles was in the UK TV show Coronation Street, followed by a recurring role as nurse Megan Roach in TV medical drama Casualty.

Fricker was married to British director and writer Barry Davis for 15 years until they divorced in 1988. During their marriage, Fricker suffered six miscarriages.

Earlier this year, Fricker's successful career was recognised by Dublin City Council when she was awarded the Freedom of Dublin in recognition of her contribution to Irish culture and arts.